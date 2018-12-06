Boy Drops to Knees, Crawls Away From Queen Elizabeth II (VIDEO)

A 9-year-old boy could have made the British monarch’s visit to the UK’s oldest children’s charity stand out from the long list of her numerous ceremonial events when he left the party right after being introduced to her Royal Highness in a most unusual way.

Nathan Grant, 9, dropped to the floor and crawled away from Elizabeth II to the nearest other room, shouting “Bye!” to her, his parents and the other participants of the event with the Queen at the Coram centre for vulnerable children in London. The Telegraph reported that the way in which the adopted son of former Fame Academy judges David and Carrie Grant left the gathering amused the onlookers and gave them a good laugh.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Revealed to Have Fake Hand for Waving to Crowds – Report

The head of the royal family went to Coram, which was established in 1739 and considered to be the oldest charity for challenged children in the UK, to open The Queen Elizabeth II Centre. She also met other pupils and alumni of the organization, including the oldest surviving pupil of The Foundling Hospital, 102-year-old Edward Newton. He told her that he remembers meeting King George, who visited the hospital in 1926 when he was “a little tot”.

Elizabeth II took part in decorating a Christmas tree and helped 8-year-old Shylah Gordon-Clarke, who was struggling to hang up her decoration.