Audi to Recall 64,000 Cars Over Diesel Scandal

"Starting tomorrow, AUDI AG will recall approximately 64,000 further vehicles with V-TDI engines into the workshops. Following the approval of Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), half of the eight recalls for cars with V-TDI engines will now be implemented. This corresponds to about two-thirds of the approximately 151,000 vehicles in Germany covered by the Euro 6 emissions standard," the statement read.
The KBA also allowed Audi to update the engine software in some of those cars.
"This affects approximately 103,500 vehicles of the A6, A7 Sportback and A8 model ranges, as well as the Q5 and SQ5 TDI SUVs. Just like the A6 and A7 Sportback models with 200 kW (272 hp), which were approved in mid-November, these models are also powered by a V6 TDI engine," the statement said.
This update will include removing a software component from the engine management system, Audi added.
