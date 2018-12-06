Register
18:20 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Angela Merkel (CDU)

    X Day for Christian Democrats: CDU to Choose Merkel's Successor Amid Party Split

    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following the dismal results of the regional elections in October, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that she wouldn’t seek re-election as CDU leader. She is to hand over the party’s reins of power, as well as an array of problems yet to be solved, to one of three contestants that the CDU will choose at the congress

    The conference of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Party, where 1001 delegates are to choose their new leader, begins on 7 December in Hamburg. Secretary-General Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, known to be an ally to the current chancellor, former parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, who used to be Merkel’s opponent, and relatively young and openly gay Health Minister Jens Spahn, are named among the favourites; however, participants of the congress could still nominate somebody else.

    While Spahn is not considered to be a probable winner, as recent surveys suggest that Merz and Kramp-Karrenbauer are the main contenders to succeed Merkel as party head and, possibly, chancellor. Although their stances on the main issues differ, both have been leading in the polls with varying degrees of success and are winning vocal support from prominent CDU members.

    AKK: Mini-Merkel Against Falling Ratings

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, 56, who managed to become the first female interior minister and governor of the tiny state of Saarland, has been called “mini-Merkel” by her opponents, mainly for the closeness of her stance to the chancellor’s policies. However, during the course of her political career and race for the party leadership, she has voiced more conservative opinions on a number of issues, as well as stated recently that she has "very lively discussions" with Merkel. AKK, as she’s been often referred to, has vocally opposed same-sex marriage, suggested banning asylum seekers convicted of serious crimes from Europe, and stated that Syrians who have committed crimes should be sent back to their home country despite the civil war.

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, gestures during her speech at the CDU regional conference to present her concept as candidate for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, General Secretary of the German Christian Democratic Union, gestures during her speech at the CDU regional conference to present her concept as candidate for the CDU chairmanship in Seebach, central Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

    She has managed to win the support of prominent party members, including North Rhine-Westphalian Interior Minister Herbert Reul, who stated that she could help the party win back voter support, as well as head of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and former federal ministers Thomas de Maizière and Norbert Bluem. Incumbent Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has also expressed support for AKK.

    "I am convinced that with Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer we have the best chance of uniting the CDU and winning elections. She has repeatedly proven this under difficult conditions in Saarland as interior minister and state prime minister", he said to Rheinische Post.

    Conservative Sweetheart

    63-year-old millionaire lawyer Friedrich Merz was the first to enter the race for the party leadership right after Merkel announced that she plans to retire. He returned to big politics and leaped to the front in the race for the CDU top post after working years for the hedge fund BlackRock. He turned to the private sector after Merkel ousted him from the post of CDU group leader in the German parliament.

    Friedrich Merz, right, member of the German Christian Democratic Party
    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    Friedrich Merz, right, member of the German Christian Democratic Party

    Known as one of her vocal opponents, he has criticized the chancellor for dragging the party to the left, lambasted the "unregulated influx" of migrants and slammed his party for taking the Alternative for Germany’s rise "with a shrug of the shoulders". Over the course of the election race, he has even expressed doubts that the right to asylum should continue to be a feature of the country’s Basic Law, which serves as its constitution. The remark has sparked discussions in Germany, the only EU country to constitutionally guarantee asylum-seekers refuge.

    READ MORE: Merkel's Possible Successor Slammed as 'Trump Light' Over Migrant Crackdown Call

    Ahead of the vote, Merz, who is seen as hailing from the conservative wing of the CDU, received an endorsement from German conservative and former hard-line minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

    "A majority for Merz would be the best thing for the country… (He) is a man who sends clear signals with clear ideas, who has the courage not to wait for the end of a debate but shape it", he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

    A good word for Merz also came from Brussels, as EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger signed a letter from Merz’s supporters, the "Initiative for Friedrich Merz". Other signatories are Secretary of State Thomas Bareiss, ex-Mayor of Frankfurt Petra Roth, and former Hessian Prime Minister Roland Koch.

    Outsider Hope for Future

    The youngest contender, German Health Minister Jens Spahn, is considered to be an unlikely winner. He’s known for his friendship with US Ambassador Richard Grenell, who was appointed by President Donald Trump. At the same time, in contrast to the conservative stance of his possible rival AKK, he is openly gay and is married to journalist Daniel Funke.

    Kanzlerin Angela Merkel und Jens Spahn
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Kanzlerin Angela Merkel und Jens Spahn

    He has been an outspoken critic of the incumbent chancellor and has taken a tough stance on the nation's migration policy. He has opposed the UN Migration pact that Germany is planning to sign next month, amid opposition in the US and Austria abroad, and the right-wing Alternative for Germany party at home. He slammed attempts to sign it “secretly” and called for deciding the fate of the accord with a party vote.

    In contrast to Merz and AKK, he hardly has any prominent CDU supporters.  Parliamentary State Secretary in the Development Ministry Norbert Barthle even suggested that he waive the candidacy. However, according to the German media, some senior CDU members see the 38-year-old, who has been in parliament since 2002, as a “rising star”.

    Although it remains unclear who will come out as the winner of the vote at the party conference in Hamburg, some have already speculated about difficulties that the chancellor, who has signalled her desire to lead the government until the next national elections in 2021, may have with Merz.

    Some are even voicing concerns over the future of the Christian Democrats. CDU Vice-Chair Armin Laschet, who was seen as Merkel’s possible successor, but eventually didn’t submit his candidacy to the leadership position, said to Spiegel that the unity of the party is in danger.
    However, the chancellor herself has rebuffed all fears of possible turbulence.

    "I have no doubt that, if that is the outcome, I can work well together with Friedrich Merz, as with every other candidate", Merkel said.

    Related:

    Candidate to Replace Merkel as CDU Head Offers to Impose Chancellor Term Limit
    CDU General Secretary Announces End of Merkel's Era, Urges 'New, Better' Stance
    Merkel's Replacement as CDU Chair Could be Conservative Opponent Merz - Polls
    Germany's AfD Wants Real Changes in CDU After Merkel Quits as Party's Chair
    'Change of Direction': German Businessman Set to Challenge Merkel as CDU Leader
    Tags:
    party leadership, party conference, elections, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Jens Spahn, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Friedrich Merz, Angela Merkel, Hamburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse