17:07 GMT +306 December 2018
    Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his hair at the beginning of a working session during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

    Boris Johnson Apologises For Breaching Parliament's Earnings Disclosure Rules

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    The former UK foreign secretary was deemed to have breached parliament’s financial declaration rules by failing to disclose his supplementary earnings in time.

    Tory MP Boris Johnson has apologised after Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, revealed that the outspoken Brexiteer had failed to disclose additional earnings in time on nine occasions over the past year.

    Specifically, Johnson was late in registering £52,000 (around $65,000) of earnings from his Telegraph column and book sales.

    He offered parliament a “full and unreserved apology”, following Stone’s recommendation of issuing a mea culpa.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Embarrassing Footage of 'Worst Ever' Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Goes Viral
    Parliamentary rules stipulate that MPs must report additional earnings within 28 days so the inflows can be added to the register of MP’s financial interests.

    Stone said it seems the delays were caused by “a lack of attention to the house’s requirements, rather than inadvertent error,” adding that he has fully cooperated to resolve the matter.

    Johnson has reportedly changed his bookkeeping system to ensure the issue doesn’t persist.

    His finances were in the limelight last month, after it emerged he was paid around $120,000 by a US asset management firm for giving a two-hour speech.

    On top of his £77,000 (circa $100,000) annual MP salary, Johnson receives close to $360,000 for writing his column in The Daily Telegraph, in addition to book royalties and other ad hoc ventures.

