Ukraine Not to Prolong Friendship Treaty With Russia After April 1, 2019

A total of 277 parliamentarians out of 450 supported the move.
Earlier, Ukrainian lawmakers from the ultra-nationalist Svoboda party introduced a bill demanding that Ukraine's bilateral agreements with Russia be annulled since the Verkhovna Rada was considering ending the 1997 Russia-Ukraine Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership.
The decision has been made after Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko submitted to the Rada a bill to terminate the treaty on 3 December, which is a key document governing bilateral relations.
READ MORE: Ukrainian FM Says Kiev Must Revise Entire Int'l Treaty Framework With Russia
In 2015, the Ukrainian parliament declared Russia an "aggressor state," citing Moscow's alleged interference in Ukraine's domestic affairs and involvement in the conflict in the eastern Donbass region, albeit without providing evidence. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Ukraine's claims are "groundless innuendos."
All comments
Show new comments (0)