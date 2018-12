London and Brussels have agreed on a draft deal, establishing a single EU-UK customs territory, with Northern Ireland set to be tied to some EU single market rules that are essential to avoid a hard border.

British lawmakers start their third day of debates on the withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU, in the House of Commons in London before going to a crucial vote on 11 December.

The members of Parliament earlier on 4 December found UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government to be in contempt of the legislature for refusing to release its full legal advice on Brexit, in a motion that was backed by 311 to 293.

