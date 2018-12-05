Lithuania to Refrain From Signing UN Migration Pact - Prime Minister

"A minister will participate in the conference, express approval of the UN pact… Nothing will be signed by the minister," Skvernelis told the press conference without elaborating on which minister would that be.
The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is expected to be formally endorsed at an intergovernmental conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on December 10-11. On Tuesday, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution that gives the government a mandate to join the agreement.
READ MORE: Bulgaria Won't Join UN Migration Pact
The motion has proved to be a divisive issue in Europe, with Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland raising concern over possible limits on their ability to shape own immigration policies.
