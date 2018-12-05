More Brits Than Ever Before Think Brexit is a Mistake – Poll

The poll also revealed that close to 70 percent of Brits think the government is doing a poor job in Brexit talks.

More Brits than ever before think Brexit is a mistake, a YouGov poll has found.

49 percent of the sample said they think pulling out of the European Union is a mistake, while just 38 percent still support Brexit.

The poll confirms the gap between those supporting and opposing Brexit is at its highest level since the 2016 referendum.

Less than a fifth of Brits thought the government is doing a good job.

With regards to PM May’s draft Brexit deal, almost half said they oppose it, while just 27 percent expressed support for her proposals.

The poll follows the prime minister suffering three embarrassing defeats in the House of Commons and her cabinet found to be in contempt of parliament, forcing them to release their Brexit legal advice on Wednesday.

MPs will vote on May’s deal in a key crunch vote on Tuesday, but with cross-party opposition to the deal, including from within the ruling Tory Party, it is unclear how the government can muster enough support to get it through.

