Sweet Deal? Portuguese President Seen Drooling in Trade Talks With Xi Jinping

The Chinese and Portuguese presidents were meeting to discuss Beijing’s plan to develop its "Belt and Road" initiative, which is expected to become a modern "silk road", when an unpleasant incident happened.

It seems that Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa got a bit excited when he received his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Lisbon on 5 December. A video published on Twitter caught the moment showing that de Sousa was actually drooling while he was shaking hands with Xi. The president tried to hastily "fix" the situation, but had already been caught by cameras, which spotted the little incident.

Portugal's president drools after shaking Xi Jinping's hand. I know the prospect of One Belt One Road investments makes one salivate, but try to control yourself! https://t.co/4yeWIrNQU3 — Laurent Thomet 卢鸿 (@LThometAFP) December 5, 2018

It's possible that the Portuguese president was just very delighted at the prospect of participating in the Chinese "Belt and Road" initiative, which the two sides were planning to discuss during the meeting. The initiative is an attempt to repeat the success of the ancient "silk road", aiming to create a corridor for the rapid and unhindered delivery of Chinese goods across Asia to Europe.