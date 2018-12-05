London Police Use Force Disproportionately Against Black People – Reports

Statistics for the use of force by the Metropolitan Police in April-September 2017 shows that stun gun was used a total of 3,167 times, while restraint techniques were used 10,657 times, according to the outlet.
An independent review of deaths and serious injuries in police custody out in January 2017 found that stun gun and all restraint techniques have the potential to cause death. For instance, face down restraints could lead to asphyxia. The risk of death is heightened by an unstable mental condition of people in custody.
READ MORE: Black US Citizen Claims to Have Scammed Trump Supporters Out of Vast Sums
Elish Angiolini, the author of the report, told the newspaper that police officers should be held accountable for custody deaths, which she said were lopsided against black men.
All comments
Show new comments (0)