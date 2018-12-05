London Police Use Force Disproportionately Against Black People – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police in London have been using force against black people at a rate over four times higher than against white Londoners, figures published by The Guardian newspaper have shown.

Statistics for the use of force by the Metropolitan Police in April-September 2017 shows that stun gun was used a total of 3,167 times, while restraint techniques were used 10,657 times, according to the outlet.

The data reportedly translates to 13 in 10,000 black Londoners being Tasered and 39 in 10,000 being restrained, compared with respectively three and 10 white Londoners.

An independent review of deaths and serious injuries in police custody out in January 2017 found that stun gun and all restraint techniques have the potential to cause death. For instance, face down restraints could lead to asphyxia. The risk of death is heightened by an unstable mental condition of people in custody.

Elish Angiolini, the author of the report, told the newspaper that police officers should be held accountable for custody deaths, which she said were lopsided against black men.