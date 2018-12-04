It's Duty of Parl't to Deliver Brexit, 2nd Referendum to Worsen Divisions - May

Earlier in the day, the House of Commons voted for broadening the mandate of the Parliament in the event that the deal, negotiated by Theresa May's government, is rejected on 11 December.

The head of the British government stated that it's Parliament's duty to deliver Brexit, claiming that the deal would bring a "brighter future" for the UK, provide security cooperation between London and Brussels, and protect jobs in the country.

"This argument has gone on long enough. It is corrosive to our politics and life depends on compromise," May said.

She also noted that a second referendum on Brexit would worsen the situation, leading only to further disputes.

When asked about possible courses of action if the deal is rejected, May said she would answer that question later. However, according to the prime minister rejecting the deal would be hazardous, as Brussels would have new demands if negotiations were re-opened.