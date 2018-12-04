UK Unite Trade Union Urges Lawmakers to Vote Down 'Dog's Dinner’ Brexit Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Unite, the UK's and Ireland's biggest trade union, on Tuesday called on the UK parliament to reject what it called a "dog dinner" Brexit agreement in the vote next week, stressing the need for "a better deal."

"As Parliament prepares to consider the Brexit deal, the country's biggest union, Unite, has launched an appeal to its members and to workers across the UK to unite for a better deal… The union's #VoteItDown campaign is calling upon the country's 650 MPs to reject the deal when the crunch vote is taken on 11 December," the statement read.

Unite said it had created a short video, which was published on the trade union's YouTube channel, outlining the risks of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, ranging from the threat to the country's automotive industry to the dangers to the National Health Service (NHS) from counterfeit medications.

"Our members are telling their union that the package that Theresa May brought back from Brussels threatens the future employment of working people and even the safety of the public and our NHS services. And it does not bring the certainty for the future that industry and business need," Len McCluskey, Unite general secretary, said as quoted in the statement.

The House of Commons is set to vote on the draft Brexit agreement on December 11, but the opposition Labour Party has already strongly opposed the deal, and other parties appear to have concerns as well.

The EU leaders endorsed the UK's withdrawal agreement and political declaration on the future of EU-UK relations on November 25.