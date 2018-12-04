Register
19:53 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Europe

    Büsker Du: London Councils Begin Cracking Down on 'Noisy' Street Performers

    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Several London councils will launch new public space protection orders (PSPOs) aimed at criminalising busking, despite already using non-legally-binding measures for negotiating with buskers. The new measures aim to tackle complaints on excessive noise from street artists.

    Councillors across London, including Westminster and Chelsea, plan to cite the 2014 Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which targets the "use of amplified noise equipment in vicinity of the Palace of Westminster" and other offences. 

    London councillors can already slap buskers with £1,000 fines under the 2000 London Local Authorities Act, with Camden and Hillingdon councils previously adopting the law. Camden has mandated all buskers to carry a £19 licence for non-amplified performances and £47 with amplification. 

    While busking is not illegal, new legislation has complicated matters. The Home Office asserts that PSPOs "do not criminalise or seek to ban busking" an only offers guidance to councils on how to use them, a spokesperson said as quoted by the Guardian. 

    But some disagree, stating that councils want to use the legislation against street performers, despite the House of Lords saying it would not do so. 

    This Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, photo shows music streaming apps clockwise from top left, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google on an iPhone in New York. A federal copyright board has raised the music streaming royalties for songwriters and music publishers by more than 40 percent. The decision announced earlier this weekend stems from a dispute pitting songwriters against steadily growing music streaming services sold by Spotify, Apple, Google, Amazon and Pandora.
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Jenny Kane
    ‘Cat & Mouse’: US Music Trade Groups Press to Make Unpaid Streaming a Felony
    "The fact that none have yet been successful is largely due to campaigning organisations, but the constant threat of PSPOs remains," street performer David Fisher told the Guardian. 

    The Dundee city council has invoked the 1982 Civic Government (Scotland) Act to the chagrin on many performing artists.

    "Most of my songs are no longer viable as I do a lot of fingerpicking on the guitar and softer singing," student and Glasgow native Maria McAveety said. "I'm restricted to songs I can get enough volume on to be heard, so my throat is under significant strain."

    "Also, because I'm having to play guitar louder, I'm breaking more strings," she added. "It's significantly reducing the quality of my performance and those of my fellow buskers."

    However, some councils allow busking without licencing requirements. "Everyone is welcome to busk on public land in Birmingham, no licence is required," the Birmingham city council website says. "However, your performance should be considerate of those around you."

    READ MORE: UK Tribunal to Decide if Veganism Should be Protected Like Religious Belief

    "It was becoming clear a year and a half ago that these powers were being used extensively in an inappropriate and disproportionate way," busking advocate Lord Clement-Jones said in a 2016 House of Lords speech. "In fact, they were not just being used inappropriately to ban busking, they were being invoked for much wider purposes—for instance, to ban the homeless from the streets."

    Lord Clement-Jones also cited a Manifesto Club report highlighting the "extensive and disproportionate use" of PSPOs across Britain. 

    "Liverpool introduced a voluntary code of conduct that regulates the level of amplification, where buskers perform and how they approach people, and it worked perfectly well," Lord Clement-Jones told the Guardian. "An enlightened council can negotiate busking. Transport for London has a really good scheme for buskers — they audition them and have rules, but London's underground stations are a lively busking community." 

    A University of Westminster MusicTank survey of 1,000 residents in Covent Garden, Portobello Road, Trafalgar Square and others found that 86 percent of tourists and 84 percent of residents favoured busking or had no opinion, as opposed to 1 percent having concerns about crowd safety.  

    Keep Streets Live director Chester Bingley and other are offering voluntary busking guidance to performers and councils, and argues that hostility towards buskers has become formalised to affect performers unaware of British law.  

    "It was only in the 1980s that British courts finally established that buskers were not committing an offence under the 1824 Vagrancy Act," Mr. Bingley said, "so the atmosphere is considerably less hostile now."

    "Since then it's been necessary to prove loss and/or harm in order to prevent street performance, although this has been misused against buskers who have either not possessed the legal knowledge or confidence to use it in the face of an officer threatening them with arrest or a fine."

    Related:

    ‘Cat & Mouse’: US Music Trade Groups Press to Make Unpaid Streaming a Felony
    ‘Sickening, Pulsing Heartbeat’: Mysterious Music Keeps US Residents Wide Awake
    BTS Banned From Japanese Year-End Music Shows Over Atomic T-Shirt Row - Report
    Trump-Loving Rider Calls Driver Bigot After Request to Play Music Denied (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    street performer, busking, street music, street art, Keep Streets Live, University of Westminster, Lord Clement-Jones, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse