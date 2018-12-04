Spanish Prime Minister Supports Removing King's Inviolability From Constitution

MADRID (Sputnik) - Constitutional reform in Spain should include the abolition of the king's inviolability, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stated.

"Yes, undoubtedly," Sanchez said in an interview to the TVE broadcaster when asked whether the Spanish constitution was obsolete regarding the king's inviolability.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez noted that the constitution needed to be amended on various issues, such as healthcare, gender equality, environmental issues and euthanasia, as Spain of 2018 differed significantly from one of 1978, when the current constitution was adopted.

The minister also highlighted that a profound constitutional reform was not currently possible, although piecemeal changes could be made.

The statement has been made after the Spanish government decided to cancel judicial privileges for cabinet ministers, lawmakers and senators last week.

The amendments are to be made to the constitution within a year. This is the third reform of the Spanish Constitution since its adoption in 1978.