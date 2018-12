On November 25, EU leaders gathered at a summit in Brussels to endorse the Brexit withdrawal agreement and approve a draft political declaration outlining the future of EU-UK relations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is participating in a parliamentary discussion on her Brexit agreement in a move to defend the deal.

The House of Commons is set to vote on the draft Brexit agreement on December 11. However, the opposition Labour Party has already spoken out against the deal, with other parties following suit.

