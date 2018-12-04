WATCH Policemen in France Take off Helmets in Solidarity With Fuel Protests

The "yellow vest" protests, named after the reflective yellow vests that all French drivers are required to keep in their cars, have been ongoing nationwide since 17 November, amid a recent rise in fuel prices in France.

A video of French police officers removing their helmets in a gesture of solidarity with the protesters has gone viral.

Two dozen policemen in riot gear, apparently on duty to prevent clashes amid the fuel protests were standing several steps away from demonstrators when they started taking off their helmets.

The gesture incited a overwhelming applause from the yellow vest protesters.

— Quentin Top (@Quentin_TOP) 1 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: One Dead Following Accident at 'Yellow Vests' Roadblock in S France — Prosecutor

Social media users believe the officers made the move in a show of solidarity with the yellow vests.

Over 400 people have been detained and more than 100 people injured, including police officers during mass riots organised by activists protesting the growing prices for fuel that have resulted from a diesel tax passed last year.