France, UK Request UNSC Meeting Over Iran's Missiles Tests - Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The missions of France and the United Kingdom to the United Nations have requested closed UN Security Council consultations to be held on Tuesday to discuss Iran's nuclear tests, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran had test launched a medium range ballistic missile that was capable of carrying multiple warheads in violation of the UN Security Council's resolution. Tehran responded by saying that "Iranian missile program was of defensive nature and developed in accordance with the needs of the country."

"France and Great Britain have requested such a meeting," the source said.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said Sunday that Iran would continue to conduct missile tests without asking other countries for permission.

A number of the UN Security Council resolutions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ban Iran from any activities, deals and transfers related to the development of ballistic missiles.

