Man Who Claimed UK VIPs Were Involved In Paedophile Ring Is Finally Identified

A man who triggered a huge police investigation in the UK after he alleged MPs and other prominent people had run a paedophile ring has appeared in court. He was finally identified as Carl Beech, a 50-year-old former NHS manager.

Beech — who had previously been known only as "Nick" — denied 12 charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, as well as one count of fraud, when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, December 3.

A judge lifted the order banning his identification.

He is alleged to have made multiple false claims about sex crimes and murders carried out by powerful men at Dolphin Square in Westminster, which prompted Scotland Yard's £2.5 million (US$3.2 million) Operation Midland probe.

Nick claimed he witnessed child abuse and murder in the 1970s and 80s.

Tory MP Furious About Police Handling Of 'False' Allegations

But in July he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service, which has accused him of lying about witnessing former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor murder a child, as well as two other killings of young boys.

Beech faces a trial at Newcastle Crown Court on May 7.

“Nick”, the man who sparked the Met’s disastrous VIP paedophile inquiry Op Midland, revealed as Carl Beech, 50 — former NHS manager, former school governor and a father of one. He will face trial in Mayhttps://t.co/tTsE4qyQ6T pic.twitter.com/UTyejLtD2A — Fiona Hamilton (@Fhamiltontimes) 3 December 2018

​​In May this year Mr. Proctor, 71, sued the Metropolitan Police for £1 million ($1.2 million) over their handling of Beech's allegations against him.

He also allegedly lied about being molested by members of the "paedophile ring" which included senior military figures, politicians and TV celebrities.

His allegations were taken extremely seriously by the Metropolitan Police.

Police Said Allegations 'Credible And True'

"Nick has been spoken to by experienced officers from the child abuse team and experienced officers from the murder investigation team. They and I believe what Nick is saying is credible and true," Detective Superintendent Kenny McDonald, who was in charge of the investigation, told the BBC in December 2014.

The Guardian said at the time if the allegations were correct it would inevitably result in "one of the worst scandals in modern British history" and would undermine the public trust in the UK's political establishment.

Beech claimed he had been abused from 1975 — when he was seven — to 1984 by a group of high-ranking paedophiles in London and the Home Counties, including some military bases.

But he said the ring was centered on Dolphin Square in Pimlico, an apartment block popular with British parliamentarians.

Dolphin Square had been home over the years to former Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies, key players in the Profumo Affair; and Sir Oswald Mosley, founder of the British Union of Fascists.

Beech told detectives the "partial names" of some of the alleged murder victims.

Newspapers Speculated On Identity Of 'Murder' Victims

In 2014 Det. Supt. McDonald appealed for assistance from the public.

"I appeal to men who were subjected to abuse 30 years ago to come forward. We are also investigating the murder of three young boys — we are determined to find answers," he said at the time.

The Independent newspaper speculated one of those who had been killed was Martin Allen, who vanished in 1979. His father was a chauffeur at the Australian High Commission in London.

The Daily Telegraph quoted Vishambar Mehrotra, a 69-year-old retired magistrate, as saying his son could have been allegedly abducted by high-ranked paedophiles in 1981.

Vishal Mehrotra, who was eight, vanished in July 1981 on the same day Prince Charles married Diana Spencer.