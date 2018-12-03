Macron Postpones Visit to Serbia Amid 'Yellow Vest' Protests - President Vucic

"Macron asked to postpone his visit to Belgrade by several weeks because of the situation in France and internal problems that he is now facing," Vucic said at a press conference, adding that he and Macron discussed bilateral relations during the talks.
Vucic's statement comes after phone talks with Macron earlier in the day.
Nearly three weeks of protests saw violent clashes between police and protesters torching cars and looting shops in Paris. As a result, more than 400 people were detained and over 130 others were injured on Saturday.
