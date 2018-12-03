Macron Postpones Visit to Serbia Amid 'Yellow Vest' Protests - President Vucic

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his visit to Belgrade, initially scheduled to take place on December 5-6, citing France's "internal problems," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

"Macron asked to postpone his visit to Belgrade by several weeks because of the situation in France and internal problems that he is now facing," Vucic said at a press conference, adding that he and Macron discussed bilateral relations during the talks.

Vucic's statement comes after phone talks with Macron earlier in the day.

Macron is currently under increasing pressure due to the so-called "yellow vest" protests, which are essentially about recent fuel tax hikes, imposed as part of the government's proposed pro-environment policies.

Nearly three weeks of protests saw violent clashes between police and protesters torching cars and looting shops in Paris. As a result, more than 400 people were detained and over 130 others were injured on Saturday.