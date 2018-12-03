Students Protesting Reform Block Entrances to Some 100 Schools in France (VIDEO)

In the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, the students, some of whom are supporters of the "yellow vest" moment, threw various objects at police officers, who responded by firing teargas, according to the France Info media outlet.
The protests are also taking place in the regions of Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, Centre-Val de Loire and Corsica, and Paris, among others.
Happening Now: Students in #France walk out of schools and are supporting the #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests protests, screaming Marcon Resign Resign — Developing… pic.twitter.com/NqWL9t95Sb— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 3 декабря 2018 г.
On Saturday, Paris witnessed mass violent riots organized by the so-called yellow vest activists, who are protesting the growing prices for fuel that were a result of a diesel tax passed last year. Over 400 people were detained and more than 100 people were injured, including police officers.
