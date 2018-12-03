Downing Street Denies Claims Brexit Deal Parliamentary Vote Could Be Pulled

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Downing Street has denied media speculations that the upcoming vote on the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal in the House of Commons may not happen amid concerns that the government may not get enough support.

"The vote is going to take place," the prime minister's official spokesman said, as quoted by Sky News.

The House of Commons is set to vote on the draft Brexit agreement on December 11, but the opposition Labour party has already spoken out strongly against the deal, with other parties following suit.

The Labour party said earlier in the day that it would propose a no-confidence vote against the UK government if the Brexit vote failed.

The EU leaders endorsed the United Kingdom's withdrawal agreement and political declaration on the future of EU-UK relations on November 25.