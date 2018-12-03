Over 130 People to Face Trial After Saturday Violent Riots in Paris - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - A total of 139 people who were detained following the "yellow vests" protests in Paris on Saturday will face trial, BFMTV broadcaster reported Monday, citing the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors have also extended the detention terms for 111 people, according to BFMTV broadcaster,

The move comes after Paris witnessed on Saturday mass violent riots organized by the so-called yellow vests activists, who are protesting the growing prices for fuel that were a result of a diesel tax passed last year. A total of 412 people were detained and 133 people were injured, including 23 police officers.

The "yellow vests" protests, with activists wearing fluorescent safety vests, have been taking place in France since November 17.

In late 2017, the French government approved a decision to raise the direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while gasoline prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

Commenting on the protests, French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the violence and stressed that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on the diesel tax.