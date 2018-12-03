Body of Teenage Girl Found Near Migration Centre in Germany – Report

The body of a teenage girl has been found inside an asylum centre in the western German town of Sankt Augustin, Deutche Welle quoted local police as saying.
The girl's belongings were found by police on the banks of a lake located near the asylum centre.
Police said that they had opened an investigation and arrested a suspect in connection with what they suggested could be a relationship act-related murder, according to Bild. The police officers declined to elaborate.
Police said that that they would give further details, including the nationality of the teenager, later on Monday.
The developments come as European countries, including Germany, have been fighting a migration crisis due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.
