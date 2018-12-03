Richest Man in Belgium, Billionaire Albert Frere Dead at 92

"Group Pruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is deeply saddened to announce that Alber Frere, Honorary Chairman and co-controlling shareholder of the company, passed away today at the age of 92," the press release read.
Alber Frere, a Belgian billionaire-investor, had provided financing to large European businesses. He became the richest man in Belgium by transforming his family nail and chain business into a huge conglomerate that produced a range of products and services, ranging from alcohol to energy.
