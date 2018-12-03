Solomon Islands Withdraws Recognition of Kosovo - Reports

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Solomon Islands, a sovereign state in Oceania, has withdrawn its recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, formally notifying the latter of the decision, media reported.

According to Kosovo’s KTV channel, the relevant note consisting of two documents was received by Kosovo’s mission in the Australian capital of Canberra back on Wednesday.

The first document from the nation’s foreign ministry reportedly informs Kosovo about the decision itself, while the other adds that the decision will remain in force until Belgrade and Pristina finalize their talks under the UN aegis.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Serbia Will Not Recognise Kosovo Despite New 100% Tariffs – President Vucic

The Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed republic, meanwhile, denied that it had got any official notification, the channel added.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. The exact number of states that recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republic is unclear, as leaders of some countries at times make contradictory statements on the issue.

READ MORE: Serbia Can Count on China's Support in Row With Kosovo — Envoy

In November, Comoros, an island country in the Indian Ocean, withdrew its recognition of Kosovo, following the suit of Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lesotho, Dominica, and Grenada, according to the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.