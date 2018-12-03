'Don't Lean Out the Window': UK Woman Killed on Bristol-Bound Train

The tragic incident happened on Saturday evening near the UK's Bristol Temple Meads station, between Bath and Keynsham.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics to save victim's life, the woman died at the scene as she sustained serious head injuries. According to the police, the cause of woman's death may have been leaning out of a window during the train ride.

"Officers from British Transport Police attended along with colleagues from Avon and Somerset Police and South Western Ambulance Service but despite their best efforts, the woman died at the scene," British Transport Police said in the official statement.

"Our investigation remains at an early stage, but initial enquiries suggest the woman may have been leaning out of a window when she suffered a blow to the head," the statement added

According to Bristol Post, the woman was returning from her trip to the Bath's Christmas market.

