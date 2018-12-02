Register
    Posters comparing lethal amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil, are on display during a news conference about the dangers of fentanyl, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

    UK Dark Web Dealers Voluntarily Ban Fentanyl - Report

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Europe
    British Dark Web suppliers have taken it upon themselves to voluntarily ban the synthetic opioid Fentanyl, considering its use, marketing, sales and distribution by multiple global pharmaceutical companies as too dangerous.

    Lead investigator of the National Crime Agency, Vince O’Brien, told the Observer that dark web marketplace operators made a commercial decision because the drug leads to fatalities that draw the attention from law enforcement agencies.

    READ MORE: 'It's Disturbing': People in the UK Could Get Fentanyl Locally — Researcher

    “If they’ve got people selling very high-risk commodities then it’s going to increase the risk to them. There are marketplaces that will not accept listings for weapons and explosives – those are the ones that will not accept listings for Fentanyl. Clearly, law enforcement would prioritise the supply of weapons, explosives and Fentanyl over, for example, class C drugs – and that might well be why they do this,” O’Brien said.

    This is the first known precedent of these types of operators moving to effectively ban a drug. 

    Pills
    CC0 / Pixabay
    FDA Approves New Potent Battlefield-Suitable Opioid Despite Drug Epidemic
    Fentanyl, which — in specific doses — can be up to 100 times stronger than heroin, can easily cause accidental overdoses. The chemical compound — still manufactured by global pharma companies — has reportedly been ‘delisted’ on darknet marketplaces alongside mass-casualty firearms and explosives, as commodities that are considered too high-risk to trade.

    Illicit Fentanyl reportedly arrived in the UK some 18 months ago, causing an estimated 160 overdose deaths, according to the Office for National Statistics (NCA).

    One type of Fentanyl, Carfentanyl, is thousands of times stronger than heroin. O’Brien confirmed that police found traces of this substance in the UK.

    This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    US State Injecting Fentanyl into Capital Punishment Tactics
    O’Brien also noted that the NCA is working with US law enforcement agencies to prevent the UK from having a Fentanyl epidemic similar to that ongoing in the US, where the synthetic opioid has replaced heroin on drug markets. 

    The number of overdose deaths in the US associated with Fentanyl and similar drugs has grown from 3,000 to more than 29,000 in just five years. 

    “Every time we take down a dark web vendor we follow up with customers, and when we have done that, a number are turning up dead – there’s a real cautionary tale,” O’Brien added.

    Police closed down several major dark web Fentanyl suppliers in 2017, including shutting down Alphabay, described as the largest underground drug market at the time.

