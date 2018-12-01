UK PM Theresa May Holds Presser After G20 Summit in Argentina (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is holding a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Over the past week, Theresa May visited all of four countries of the United Kingdom and released a "letter to the nation" where she explains the benefits of her Brexit deal. The prime minister tried to appeal directly to the public, rather than to Parliament members, who are expected to vote on the deal on December 12.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said UK’s friends and partners were already lining up to sign bilateral trade deal with the country after it quits the European Union next March.

“That this deal sets a path for the UK to a brighter future has been affirmed by the discussions I’ve had on trade over the past two days, with friends and partners making clear that they are keen to sign and implement ambitious free trade agreements with us as soon as possible,” she said.

Speaking to the press at the G20 Summit of world leaders, May praised the Brexit deal, saying that for the first time in more than four decades the UK would have an independent trade policy, playing an active role on the global stage.