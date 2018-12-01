Over 100 People Detained During 'Yellow Vests' Protests in Paris - French PM

MOSCOW/PARIS (Sputnik) - Over 100 people have been detained in the French capital on Saturday during the so-called yellow vests protests against rising fuel prices, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"We have made up to 107 detentions," Philippe said, as broadcast by local BFMTV broadcaster.

The prime minister called on the protesters to put the rally back to peaceful track.

The number of protesters was almost 36,000 people across France on Saturday, while it amounted to 5,500 people in Paris as of noon local time (11:00 GMT), according to Philippe.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the French police had repeatedly used tear gas and water canons against the protesters, while some of the protesters had safety masks and respirators.

A total of 20 people have been injured in Paris during the protests, the CNews TV channel reported, adding that six out of these 20 injured persons were police officers.

The "yellow vest" protests have been held in France since November 17. This Saturday, the demonstration was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. local time, but people dressed in yellow vests began to gather on the Champs Elysees in early morning.

In late 2017, the French government approved the decision to raise direct tax on diesel fuel, which is the most popular type of fuel in the country. The diesel prices in France have risen by around 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the gasoline prices have gone up by 15 percent. Prices are set to increase further in January.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed, commenting on the protests, that the country's authorities would not revise their decision on fuel prices hike.