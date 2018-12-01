EU Parl't Considers New Act to Be Ready With More Anti-Russia Sanctions - Draft

"The European Parliament believes that the EU should stand ready to consider adopting further sanctions, including targeted personal sanctions, in response to Russia’s continued actions;… calls for a European version of the Magnitsky Act," the draft resolution on EU-Russia relations said.
The draft was submitted to the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs by Sandra Kalniete, a lawmaker from Latvia. The document will be discussed by the committee on Thursday.
Prior to the move, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said last month that a new EU mechanism of sanctions against human rights violations would be discussed during a meeting of EU government officials. According to Blok, there is no consensus on this issue yet, but the topic may be put on the agenda of the next ministerial talks in December.
In December 2012, the United States adopted the Magnitsky Act on sanctions against Russian nationals, accused of violations of human rights. In 2016, Washington adopted the Global Magnitsky Act that allows the US government to impose sanctions on any entity or individual — regardless of nationality — implicated in human rights abuses.
