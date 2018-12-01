Ukrainian Border Control Finds Radioactive Cargo in Odessa Port - Reports

The investigation found that the level of gamma-radiation inside the transported container was ten times higher than the natural level, the local online newspaper Timer Odessa reported.

The Ukrainian border security service has found radioactive cargo in the port of the city of Odessa, Timer Odessa reported Friday.

During the procedures carried out by border control personnel, the Yantar radiation control system detected suspicious contents inside a container loaded with abrasive materials that had been transported there by car.

READ MORE: NATO Ships Enter Odessa Port — Ukrainian Navy

According to the investigation, the level of gamma-radiation was ten times higher than normal.

The suspicious cargo has been delivered to an isolated station for further investigation.