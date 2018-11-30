President of Gay Dating App Says Marriage Should Be Between Men & Women

The president of gay dating app Grindr has drawn condemnation for expressing his belief that “marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman”, and has since deleted his post on Facebook.
Scott Chen’s post was written in Chinese and first translated to English by Into Magazine – which is owned by Grindr.
After deleting his post, Mr. Chen reacted to the criticism he received, describing the issue a matter of personal preference.
“Some people think the marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. And I think so too. But that’s your own business,” Grindr’s president wrote in a Facebook post.
Elaborating, he explained that his earlier remark was based on his own “personal experience”, describing himself as a straight man with “two beautiful daughters from marriage.”
Moreover, Mr. Chen insisted he has long been a “huge advocate” of the LGBTQ+ community and supports gay marriage.
“I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr.”
Netizens have reacted to his comments on social media, slamming the business executive.
Love a straight man profiting from LGBT+ folks then making comments like this https://t.co/HdWeJWdg0Q— Joanna Whitehead (@MsWhitehead100) November 30, 2018
