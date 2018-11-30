President of Gay Dating App Says Marriage Should Be Between Men & Women

The senior Grindr executive made the controversial remark in reaction Taiwan’s referendum on gay marriage, which saw the public vote against it legalizing it.

The president of gay dating app Grindr has drawn condemnation for expressing his belief that “marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman”, and has since deleted his post on Facebook.

Scott Chen’s post was written in Chinese and first translated to English by Into Magazine – which is owned by Grindr.

After deleting his post, Mr. Chen reacted to the criticism he received, describing the issue a matter of personal preference.

“Some people think the marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman. And I think so too. But that’s your own business,” Grindr’s president wrote in a Facebook post.

Elaborating, he explained that his earlier remark was based on his own “personal experience”, describing himself as a straight man with “two beautiful daughters from marriage.”

Moreover, Mr. Chen insisted he has long been a “huge advocate” of the LGBTQ+ community and supports gay marriage.

“I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr.”

Netizens have reacted to his comments on social media, slamming the business executive.

