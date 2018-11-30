Register
30 November 2018
    In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will return with a new tour in 2019 nearly two years after a terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom. Grande announced Friday, Oct. 26, that her 42-date Sweetener World Tour will kick off March 18 in Albany, N.Y.

    Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Poisonous' Manchester Terror Attack

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    In her documentary series "Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries," the US pop singer spoke about the impact of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that took away lives of 22 victims.

    "I'm writing to you this February 22, 2018. It's been eight months since the attack at our show at the Manchester Arena. It's impossible to know where to start or to know what to say about this part. May 22, 2017, will leave me speechless and filled with questions for the rest of my life," the letter read.

    Grande praised the spirit of the people of Manchester and the families of the fans and the victims of the terror attack perpetrated by the 22-year-old Salman Abedi. The explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of Grande's concert, and the Daesh* terror organisation claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jon Super
    Concert goers react after fleeing the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2017.

    "When something so opposite and so poisonous takes place in your world that is supposed to be everything but that… it is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that seems impossible to fully recover from," Grande said in her letter.

    The singer was not physically hurt during the attack but suffered from a post-traumatic stress disorder afterwards, like several hundred who attended her concert on May 22.

    "Music is an escape. Music is the safest thing I've ever known. Music — pop music, stan culture — is something that brings people together, introduces them to some of their best friends, and makes them feel like they can be themselves. It is comfort. It is fun. It is expression. It is happiness. It is the last thing that would ever harm someone. It is safe," the singer said in her letter.  

    Grande's followers online reacted to her emotional message:

    "I think of Manchester constantly and will carry this with me every day for the rest of my life" the pop star's letter concluded.

    On June 4, 2017 Grande returned to Manchester to perform in a benefit concert and pay tribute to those affected by the attack.

    Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, Britain on June 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester
    Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, Britain on June 4, 2017

    A recent report by the UK Intelligence and Security Committee revealed Salman Abedi had been flagged for review, but MI5's systems were too slow to review him, which allowed the terrorist to execute the attack on 22 May 2017. 

