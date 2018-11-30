Berlin Demands Kiev Speed Up Vyshinsky Court Process - German Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik it was closely following the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky and demanded that the Ukrainian authorities speed up the court process.

"We are closely following the case of Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky, who is in custody in Ukraine. We support the OSCE demand for the Ukrainian side to speed up the process. We support media freedom around the world. We will continue to monitor this case," the ministry said.

Rally to Protest Vyshinsky's Arrest Took Place Near Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

The statement was made after on November 1, a Kherson city court extended the arrest of Vyshinsky until December 28.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15 on suspicion of supporting the breakaway republics of Donbas and on treason charges. The maximum penalty for such offence is 15 years of imprisonment.