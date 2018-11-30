European Commission Earmarks $568Mln for Macro-Financial Aide to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission approved on Friday the first $568-million batch of the new macro-financial aide package to Ukraine, the EU press service said.

"The European Commission, on behalf of the [European Union], has today approved the disbursement of the first €500 million [about $568 million] of the new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme to Ukraine. With this disbursement, the total Macro-Financial Assistance extended to Ukraine by the [European Union] since 2014 will reach €3.3 billion, the largest amount of such assistance directed at any non-EU country," the press service said.

This payment brings the total amount of EU support to Ukraine since 2014 to 3.3 billion euros, the largest amount of monetary assistance provided to a non-EU country.