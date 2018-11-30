Register
16:17 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BBC

    Vicargate: BBC Accused of Using Actor to Play Pro-Brexit Panelist on Newsnight

    CC BY 2.0 / Coffee Lover
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Since it emerged that the ‘vicar’ who appeared on this week’s show has long acting record, conspiracy theories have abounded as to whether or not the British broadcasting giant is engaged in deception of its viewers over Brexit.

    The BBC is under heavy fire after it emerged that a woman who appeared on its flagship evening show 'Newsnight' in support of Theresa May's Brexit deal, is in fact an actress.

    The woman, Lynn Hayter, took part in what was presented as an in-studio ‘public panel' made up of six guests with each individual apparently representing the various sides of the Brexit debate. Miss Hayter, who was dressed as a church vicar, told Newsnight's presenter, Emily Maitlis, that she was "100 percent" behind May's controversial Brexit deal and called for the British people to "put faith in the government we have elected."

    "They are members of parliament for a reason, we're not. Being a conservative born and bred all my life I will back prime minister May. It's going to be hard for everybody, it's going to be a rocky boat, but we've got to just sit it out and put faith in the government that we elected," Hayter said while on Newsnight.

    However, since that show, which aired on November 26, it has emerged that Miss Hayter is no stranger to the television screens. In fact, she has allegedly appeared as an extra in multiple films and television programmes, including in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. According to reports, she typically performs on screen using her middle name, 'Marina.'

    As a result of her appearance on one of the BBC's most watched political talk shows, theories are now in circulation in the blogosphere as to whether Hayter was paid by the British government, in her capacity as an actress, to support Miss May's deal live on television. Some have suggested that the decision for Hayter to wear a clerical collar was a deceptive move intended to sow trust in her words among the show's viewers.

    A cursory Google search reveals that Lynn Hayter is also a Christian minister for a heterodox Church that calls itself, ‘Seeds of Wealth,' which promises that it can take congregations to a "higher level that will release you into your financial freedom."

    Newsnight itself has taken the unprecedented step of issuing a statement of denial, saying that: "Claims that Lynn appeared on Newsnight as a paid actor are false."

    "Lynn is a pastor and was a genuine participant of our Brexit debate. She carries out work as an extra using her middle name but this is not relevant to the capacity in which she appeared," they added.

    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, BBC News, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse