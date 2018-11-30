Register
16:17 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nepal Organ Trafficking

    Greek Ex-FM: Some Diplomats Issued Visas to Minors, Covered Up Organ Trafficking

    © AP Photo / Niranjan Shrestha
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    In October Nikos Kotzias, Greece's former foreign minister, disclosed that some of the Greek diplomats were involved in a scheme to traffic in children' organs, calling those who were involved "traitors".

    "Do you know what visas for unaccompanied children mean? It means organ trafficking," Kotzias stated in an interview to the Greek publication "Iefimerida" last week.

    During an interview on November 20, Kotzias said that the probe into the organ trafficking offence continues and that diplomats, who issued visas for minors earlier, are already in jail.

    women refugees in Europe
    © AFP 2018 / Armend Nimani
    Women, Children Refugees in Europe 'Starting to Go Missing'
    Kotzias noted that for now there are 93 cases involving Foreign Ministry officials issuing visas to unaccompanied minors.

    "The fact that I saved a few souls will make me sleep quietly when my life is over," the former FM added.

    In October, after leaving the Cabinet, Kotzias appeared at an event hosted by the Greek political movement Pratto, where for the first time he mentioned the case of a 14-month-old baby who was issued a visa without parental consent. He alleged that that fact was covered up by Greek diplomats, and that the press hadn't written about it.

    Later, speaking publicly during an event on the island of Crete on October 22, he provided some of the details, according to News 247, a Greek media outlet.

    "We sent 93 cases to the Prosecutor, highly respected ambassadors went to jail, but the press did not write about them. Because the person who gives a visa in Constantinople [Istanbul] to an unaccompanied child is not just a criminal, he is traitor. A visa for a 14-month-old unaccompanied baby and they tried to cover it up for him", Kotzias said.

    In April 2018 Kathimerini, a Greek Newspaper, issued a report, according to which there are thousands of unaccompanied children in Greece, who were illegally brought to the country and national authorities have ignored that. According to the report, there are 3,050 unaccompanied child migrants, almost half of whom live in unknown places or have no place to live at all.

    READ MORE:Children Refugees in Greece Continue to Fall Prey to Human Traffickers

    In 2016, the EU's criminal intelligence agency reported that there are at least 10,000 unaccompanied child refugees who have disappeared after coming to Europe. Brian Donald, Chief of Staff at Europol highlighted that 5,000 children had disappeared in Italy alone, thus,  the number of missing children exceeds 10,000.

    EAD MORE: UK Exploitation Revealed: 'Where Traffickers Flourish and Children Suffer'

    Related:

    Egyptian Police Uncover Human Organ Trafficking Syndicate in Cairo - Reports
    Ukraine-Born Volfman Arrested in Tirana on Suspicion of Human Organ Trafficking
    Russian UN Envoy Slams Delays in Kosovo Organ Trafficking Investigation
    Tags:
    organ trafficking, diplomats, prosecution, children, European Union, Brian Donald, Nikos Kotzias, Europe, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse