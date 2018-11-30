Protestors Resembling 'Yellow Vests' Block Roads in Brussels (Photo, Video)

The demonstrators in Belgium, dressed in the yellow jackets that have become a symbol of the protests in France, have gathered close to the district where the Belgian government and parliament are based.

The riots that broke out in France two weeks ago reached Belgium on Friday; groups of "yellow jackets" demonstrators protesting against high taxes and living costs have already disrupted traffic in Brussels.

READ MORE: Yellow Vests: No Coincidence Macron, Merkel and May are in Dire Straits — Journo

Local law enforcement are closely monitoring the situation, police water cannon trucks have been parked close to the site of the unrest.

​Prime Minister Charles Michel has responded to the incident by saying that he wanted to negotiate with the leaders of the protest movement.

​Roads have also been blocked near the city of Charleroi, 60 kilometres south of Brussels.