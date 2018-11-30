Protestors Resembling 'Yellow Vests' Block Roads in Brussels (Photo, Video)

The riots that broke out in France two weeks ago reached Belgium on Friday; groups of "yellow jackets" demonstrators protesting against high taxes and living costs have already disrupted traffic in Brussels.
Local law enforcement are closely monitoring the situation, police water cannon trucks have been parked close to the site of the unrest.
Brussels march mimics 'yellow jacket' France protests https://t.co/YsgmHu5BoC pic.twitter.com/pYM6ZNp1Yk— Oklahoma Newswire (@OKnewswire) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Prime Minister Charles Michel has responded to the incident by saying that he wanted to negotiate with the leaders of the protest movement.
#GilletsJaunes at rue de la Loi. Blocked by #polbru #Belgique #Belgium #brussels pic.twitter.com/kjgfKRbCRj— ArisOiko Photo (@ArisoikoPhoto) 30 ноября 2018 г.
Roads have also been blocked near the city of Charleroi, 60 kilometres south of Brussels.
