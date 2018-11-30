Register
11:59 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Finnish soldier

    Finns Less Keen on Taking Arms, Fear Climate Change More Than Russia - Poll

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Less than half of young Finns under the age of 25 believe that their country should be defended with weapons if invaded or attacked; the drastic decline in vigilance concerns the authorities.

    Finns' 'homeland defence willingness' has hit its lowest point in 15 years, a report by the defence planning commission has shown.

    In just one year, the percentage of young people willing to defend their country with weapon in hand has dropped from two-thirds to less than half. The corresponding figure for older age groups varies between 70 and 80 percent.

    Attitudes to taking up arms to defend the nation also vary between the sexes, with women feeling less inclined to do it under any circumstances. At the same time, half of Finns believe they live in an unsafe world, a feeling more frequently cited among the older age groups.

    Universal conscription is still the most popular option, but universal community service for both women and men has been gathering increasing support.

    READ MORE: Finland Distances Itself From Party's 'Unrealistic' Claim on Parts of Russia

    Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö voiced his concern about his compatriots' declining homeland defence willingness, although he hesitated to call the situation alarming.

    'We'll keep an eye on this for a couple of years to seek if it signals a trend of any kind', Niinistö said, as quoted by national broadcaster Yle. He also stressed that Finns still fare well internationally when it comes to willingness to defend their country.

    Yle's political commentator Ingemo Lindroos ascribed this tendency to several factors, most importantly the ongoing debate of the future of the civil service, and the young generation's preoccupation with other problems, such as climate change.

    One reason may be that the future of military service is a perennial issue for public debate. There is talk of equal military service, alternative service and all forms of civil service, Lindroos mused in her opinion piece.

    'The previously widely prevalent idea that young men have to stand up and defend Finland with weapon in hand is no longer obvious', Lindroos wrote, citing a drop in support for the current conscription system from 77 percent to 56 percent.

    Another reason is the changing perception of threats, Lindroos pointed out. Nine in ten young Finns perceive climate change as the most acute problem, followed by cyber threats, the migrant crisis and international terrorism. This accounts for Finns being less emotionally engaged in traditional defence issues, she ventured.

    READ MORE: Finnish Women Convert to Islam in Search of Spirituality, Logic — Researcher

    In a recent October poll, Finns listed Russia as only twelfth in their list of perceived threats, despite the bent of the country's media and some politicians steadily ramping up the 'Russian threat' as a pretext for joining NATO. Support for NATO among the general Finnish population has dropped to merely 20 percent, according to a recent poll.

    The Finnish Defence Forces number some 12,000 staff and over 20,000 conscripts. Finland's official policy lists a wartime military strength of 280,000 personnel as a sufficient deterrent. Universal male conscription is in place for all men above 18 years of age. Alternative non-military service and volunteer service by women are possible. Finland's defence budget equals roughly 1.2 percent of its GDP.

    Related:

    Just 4 Percent of Finns Believe Trump Made World Safer Place
    Farewell, Fatherland: Half of Young Finns Ready to Move Abroad
    From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch
    Tags:
    armed forces, defence, Jussi Niinistö, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse