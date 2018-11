On Friday night, a group of unknown vandals first set fire to vehicle tires in front of the apartment building in Hamburg's Altona district and then threw jam jars filled with paint against the wall of the house, according to a police report.

A group of about 14 unknown vandals attacked the residential building in Hamburg where Federal Minister of Finance and Deputy Chancellor Olaf Scholz lives.

The group then fled. State protection is now investigating the incident.

The SPD politician himself was not in his apartment at the time of the attack. Scholz departed for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Thursday.