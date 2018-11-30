German Authorities Detect Cyberattacks on Armed Forces, Embassies - Reports

In October, German authorities said that the 2017 attack on the country’s Foreign Ministry had been conducted with the use of the so-called Snake malware which Berlin said it attributed to Russian sources.
The Spiegel newspaper reported on Thursday that German counterintelligence had detected new cyberattack while it was investigating into the Snake attacks.
The most recent attack was reportedly detected on November 14. The outlet noted it was still unclear what information had been compromised in the incident.
READ MORE: Moscow Received No Data on Cyberattacks on German Ministries From Berlin — Envoy
Over recent years, a number of western countries have accused Russia of interfering in their domestic affairs and conducting cyberattacks against them.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has categorically denied claims of meddling in other states’ affairs. Peskov has said that the claims that the Kremlin is allegedly involved in cyberattacks and had links with cybergroups are defamation.
