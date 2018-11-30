German Authorities Detect Cyberattacks on Armed Forces, Embassies - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – E-mails of several German lawmakers, the Bundeswehr and several German diplomatic missions have been targets of recent cyberattacks allegedly conducted by Russian hackers, media reported, citing the German domestic security agency BfV.

In October, German authorities said that the 2017 attack on the country’s Foreign Ministry had been conducted with the use of the so-called Snake malware which Berlin said it attributed to Russian sources.

The Spiegel newspaper reported on Thursday that German counterintelligence had detected new cyberattack while it was investigating into the Snake attacks.

The outlet claimed, citing preliminary data, the Russian group dubbed Snake or Turla was allegedly behind the recent attacks. The newspaper, however, failed to provide any evidence proving that the Russian hackers were behind the incidents.

The most recent attack was reportedly detected on November 14. The outlet noted it was still unclear what information had been compromised in the incident.

Over recent years, a number of western countries have accused Russia of interfering in their domestic affairs and conducting cyberattacks against them.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has categorically denied claims of meddling in other states’ affairs. Peskov has said that the claims that the Kremlin is allegedly involved in cyberattacks and had links with cybergroups are defamation.