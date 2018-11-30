French Senate Civil Servant Suspected of Spying Charged With Treason – Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) – Benoit Quennedey, a senior civil servant of the French Senate suspected of spying for North Korea, was charged with treason on Thursday, local media reported.

Earlier reports suggested that Quennedey, who was working as a senior administrator in the Senate, was detained on suspicions of an attempt to pass top secret information to North Korea.

Quennedey was placed under judicial control at the request of the prosecutors, according to France Info radio station. He was also issued a foreign travel ban.

The civil servant was suspended from work on Tuesday.