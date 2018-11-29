Italian Deputy PM Salvini Ranks 1st in Voter Confidence Poll With 49% -Reports

In the last week’s poll, Salvini received 50 percent. Salvini was ahead of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who enjoys the trust of 46 percent of respondents, and another Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio with 43 percent, according to the ANSA news agency.

In addition, 63 percent of Italians believe that the 2019 budget bill, rejected by the European Union, should be altered.

The Deputy Prime Minister is famous for his anti-immigrant stance, which he widely represents on television, radio and social media. Apart from that, he was put into the spotlight after he had voiced his position on the country's 2019 budget, which triggered the standoff between Italy and the European Union.

The October's approval rating has also shown great support of Salvini in the country: he received 60 percent of votes and took Conte's position of the most popular politician.

According to October's poll, the majority of opposition party voters views Salvini as the real leader of the government.