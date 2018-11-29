Finns'Determination to Defend Country Drops to Almost 30-Year Low - Survey

'Two-thirds of respondents, or 66 per cent (72% in 2017), feel that if Finland is attacked, Finns must defend themselves by military means in all situations, even if the outcome is uncertain. This view was expressed by 70 per cent (79%) of men and 62 per cent (66%) of women', the survey read.
According to the survey, this is the first time since 1989 when the rate has dropped under 70 percent.
Moreover, the survey revealed that a total of 59 percent had negative views about Finland’s NATO membership, compared with 62 percent last year.
