Finns'Determination to Defend Country Drops to Almost 30-Year Low - Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The willingness of Finnish nationals to defend the nation by military means has dropped to 66 percent in the fall of 2018, which is close to a level last seen in 1989, an annual survey by Finland’s Advisory Board for Defense Information showed on Thursday.

'Two-thirds of respondents, or 66 per cent (72% in 2017), feel that if Finland is attacked, Finns must defend themselves by military means in all situations, even if the outcome is uncertain. This view was expressed by 70 per cent (79%) of men and 62 per cent (66%) of women', the survey read.

© Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky Finland Ready for New Nuclear Talks as Treaties Come Apart – President

Among respondents under 25 years of age, 49 percent held this view, compared with 62 percent of 25–34-year-olds and 69 percent of 35–40-year-olds, according to the survey.

According to the survey, this is the first time since 1989 when the rate has dropped under 70 percent.

Moreover, the survey revealed that a total of 59 percent had negative views about Finland’s NATO membership, compared with 62 percent last year.