29 November 2018
    European Union countries flags are seen at the Bratislava Castle (Hrad) during the European Union summit- the first one since Britain voted to quit- in Bratislava, Slovakia, September 16, 2016

    Slovakia's Foreign Minister Resigns Over Controversial UN Migration Pact

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    0 31

    The move comes just days after Slovakia's parliament voted against the non-binding agreement outlining an international response to migration, which was previously rejected by other EU nations, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland.

    Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak has resigned in response to the rejection of the migration pact. 90 MPs in the 150-seat National Council of Slovakia voted against the UN document, as they were concerned about the limits it could result in for maintaining an independent migration policy.

    READ MORE: Poland Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact

    While Slovakia and many other countries rejected the pact, it was supported by the German Bundestag earlier on Thursday, with 372 parliamentarians voting in favour, 153 against, and 141 abstaining.

    In this photo taken on May 20, 2015 shows Rohingya migrants resting on a boat off the coast near Kuala Simpang Tiga in Indonesia's East Aceh district of Aceh province before being rescued. Indonesia's foreign minister demanded answers from Canberra about claims Australian officials paid thousands of dollars to turn a boat back to Indonesia after Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to deny the allegations
    © AFP 2018 / JANUAR
    Australia Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact, Along With US, Austria
    The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is an 'intergovernmental negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, [that covers] all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner'. The non-binding agreement has sparked controversy among several countries of the European Union.

    Influence of the Pact

    According to Salvatore Villani, assistant professor of Public Economics at University of Naples Federico II, it was unnecessary for countries like Czech Republic or Slovakia to reject the document, which bears only a little force.

    'I do not see significant consequences for the Czech Republic. The non-binding nature of this document greatly reduces its legal effectiveness. In no way the EU and the UN can force Slovakia to sign that document. The UN document is not legally binding and it does not force any country to do anything. Migration policies are still a sovereign right of each country. I think that soon the United Nations and all countries which have refused to join the Global Migration Compact will reach a political compromise,' he stated.

    Italian border police officers escort sub Saharan men on their way to a relocation center, after arriving in the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel at the port of Augusta, in Sicily, Italy, with hundreds of migrants aboard, rescued by members of Proactive Open Arms NGO, on Friday, June 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Italy to Skip UN Migration Conference in Morocco - Deputy Prime Minister
    Villani noted that the pact aimed to 'manage a continuous migration, without ever dealing with numerical issues', as 'it takes the side of the NGOs' and promotes the extension of the non-essential rights of illegal migrants, in order to impose the recognition of a general 'right to migrate'.

    The scholar added that for Italy, it could be dangerous to accept the agreement.

    'The Italian Government would risk losing control of its borders in favor of external agents operating a migration policy of "open borders" which conflicts with the orientation democratically expressed by Italian voters', he stated.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
