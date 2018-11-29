Austrian Chancellor Supports Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, Despite 'US Scrutiny'

Earlier, Germany voiced support for the construction of the second Nord Stream pipeline amid criticism from US President Donald Trump, who has urged EU countries to abandon the project and buy American liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said during a meeting with business representatives on 29 November that despite the 'US scrutiny', Vienna remains committed to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. He noted that nothing can change Austria's position or that of other states that support the project.

'This is a crucial project for us, both from the point of energy policy and economy', Kurz said.

© REUTERS / Vincent Kessler Merkel Assures Kiev of EU Ability to Regulate Gas Supplied Via Nord Stream 2

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on 16 November that Washington would work with Kiev to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, which, he claims, 'undermines Ukraine's economic and strategic security'. German Chancellor Angela Merkel responded to Pompeo's statement on 29 November by assuring that the new Russian pipeline would not strip Ukraine of its role as a transit country for Russian gas.

Previously, US President Donald Trump slammed EU countries for their support of the Nord Stream 2 project, urging them to abandon it in favour of American LNG, even promising to lift some of the tariffs imposed on the European Union, if it takes his offer. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker responded to Trump's offer by saying that the EU would buy LNG from the US if the price would be competitive.