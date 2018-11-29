One More EU Country Votes Against UN Global Migration Pact

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovakia may become the latest country to reject the UN-proposed global pact on migration after the parliament voted against it on 29 November and asked the government to do the same.

'No migration document can limit Slovakia’s sovereign right to decide who it considers a legal migrant and who is an illegal migrant, and to grant the residency right accordingly', the parliament's press service said.

The Global Compact was rejected by 90 lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council over concerns it would limit the central European nation’s ability to shape its own migration policy.

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration is a non-binding 'intergovernmental negotiated agreement, prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, [that covers] all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner', which raised strong controversy among the EU countries.

The deal outlining an international response to migration has been rejected by other EU nations, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland. Italy said it would not attend the UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11 but may sign up to the final deal.