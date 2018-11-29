One More EU Country Votes Against UN Global Migration Pact

'No migration document can limit Slovakia’s sovereign right to decide who it considers a legal migrant and who is an illegal migrant, and to grant the residency right accordingly', the parliament's press service said.
The Global Compact was rejected by 90 lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council over concerns it would limit the central European nation’s ability to shape its own migration policy.
The deal outlining an international response to migration has been rejected by other EU nations, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland. Italy said it would not attend the UN conference in Morocco on December 10-11 but may sign up to the final deal.
