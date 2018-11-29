UK Security Firm Says 5 Employees, Including Briton, Killed in Kabul Attack

An attack, carried out by gunmen on Wednesday, reportedly killed at least 10 people in the Afghan capital. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the assault.

'It is with great sadness that we can confirm that five of our employees were killed and 32 were injured, five of them seriously, in an unprovoked, criminal attack on one of our compounds in Kabul', G4S security firm managing director Charlie Burbridge stated Thursday.

The Wednesday attack in Kabul is another episode in a recent series of clashes between the government and the Taliban radical movement.

According to the Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), after 17 years of the campaign by the US-led coalition, the country remains one of the most corrupt, poorest, and dangerous in the world. The government controls or influences a mere 55.5 percent of the country, which was the lowest figure since the government oversight authority began keeping tabs on it in November 2015.