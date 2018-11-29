Merkel Urges Kiev to Show 'Smart Approach' Over Kerch Strait Incident

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Kiev should show a 'smart approach' in connection with the Russia-Ukraine incident in the Kerch Strait, a solution is only possible through dialogue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated.

'I intend to discuss this topic with Russian President [Vladimir Putin] at the G20 summit. We will take care of this, however, we have a request for the Ukrainian side to maintain a smart approach. We know that we may only resolve this in a reasonable way and only within the framework of talks with each other because a military solution is impossible', Merkel said at the opening of the third German-Ukrainian forum in Berlin.

The Chancellor further noted that Germany and France are ready to continue working in Normandy format on the Ukrainian settlement, although the results have not been significant so far.

The above-mentioned Normandy group includes France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.

READ MORE: Fourth S-400 Battalion Deployed Near Ukraine to Protect Crimea — Black Sea Fleet

The statement comes amid an escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia after the incident, involving three Ukrainian vessels illegally crossing the Russian border.

The ships have incited an international scandal after they illegally crossed the maritime border and sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The vessels were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop, with the crews arrested.

Following the incident, the Ukrainian President imposed a martial law in a number of country's regions.