Italian Man Detained After Taking 20 People Hostages (PHOTO)

According to Italian broadcaster Rainews, a 28-year-old man, suspected to be suffering from mental issues, took hostages in the city of Fiuggi in central Italy.

Rainews reported that the man attacked a director of a job centre and then blocked himself with a class of 20 students. Police officers arrived at the scene and detained the perpetrator, who reportedly had no weapons. After being sedated by medical personnel, he was immediately taken to the Frosinone psychiatric hospital.

There were no reports of injuries following the brief hostage situation.

The situation comes in wake of another incident that occurred earlier this month when a man took 12 people hostage in a post office in the northern Italian city of Pieve Modolena, but later released them and surrendered to the authorities.